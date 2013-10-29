Leslie Frazier mum on Minnesota Vikings' starting QB

"I don't want to discount Matt, but Christian (Ponder) did some good things (against the Packers)," Frazier said about Cassel not being in the mix to start against Dallas, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "There were some things he could obviously do better, but that has something to do with it. (Ponder) has led us to some wins in the past. Josh (Freeman), we brought him here to evaluate him and determine whether he could be a guy that could be a potential player for us in the future. That's what goes into trying to evaluate the both of them."