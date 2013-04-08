Leslie Frazier hopeful Antoine Winfield will return

Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier still is holding out hope that free-agent cornerback Antoine Winfield will return in 2013.
The Vikings cut Winfield, who was due $7.25 million, before free agency opened. He is one of the top free agents left on the market. Winfield has garnered interest from the Washington Redskins and will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported.
Frazier responded to the report of a third team in the running for the cornerback's services by saying he's been in touch with Winfield but wasn't aware which way he was leaning.
"We're all human," Frazier told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Sunday. "We all like to know we're wanted. I've tried to make that clear to him. I'll let him know, 'If you've got any questions, you know how to reach me.' "
Frazier went on to tell the Pioneer Press that with or without Winfield back in the fold, the Vikings plan on drafting at least one cornerback to go along with presumed starters Chris Cook and Josh Robinson.