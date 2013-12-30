Around the League

Presented By

Leslie Frazier fired as Minnesota Vikings coach

Published: Dec 30, 2013 at 01:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

One season after leading the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs, Leslie Frazier is out of a job.

The team announced Monday that Frazier had been fired. The Vikings went 4-3-1 in their final eight games, but it wasn't enough.

Frazier finishes 21-32-1 in three-plus seasons as Vikings coach, including a 3-13 mark in 2011, his first full season as head coach. He took over as interim coach for Brad Childress midway through the 2010 season.

Frazier's tenure was marked by an inability to develop a quarterback. This season, he struggled just to choose between Christian Ponder, Matt Cassel and Josh Freeman. Even more damning: Frazier's defense badly declined in 2013, giving up more points than any team in football.

So what's next?

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team already has been doing background work on candidates for some weeks, according to a team source, and might target a hot young assistant. Rapoport reports the Vikings have inquired about Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase.

Every NFL job is attractive, but the Vikings will have bigger challenges than most other openings this offseason. The team doesn't have a solution at quarterback; Cassel is expected to be brought back for 2014. Outside of Adrian Peterson and Cordarrelle Patterson, the roster is uninspiring overall. Left tackle Matt Kalil had a rough second season.

Defensive end Jared Allen is a free agent and is expected to leave town. The linebacker group and secondary have holes everywhere. Minnesota will play in a college stadium the next two seasons before moving into their permanent new home in 2016. The Vikings also are stuck in a division with Aaron Rodgers. Until they find a quarterback, it's going to be an uphill battle.

We break down all the Week 17 action and look ahead to the playoffs in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW