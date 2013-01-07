Leslie Frazier expects Percy Harvin to return to Vikings

Before Percy Harvin suffered the ankle injury that blew up his season, he had emerged as one of the most versatile playmakers in the NFL.
But Harvin also has been a handful for the Minnesota Vikings. He reportedly got into a heated exchanged with coach Leslie Frazier before the Vikings moved him to injured reserve in December. Prior to that, there was sideline drama in November and an odd trade request during the Vikings' June minicamp.
With Harvin heading into a contract year in 2013, it has been speculated the Vikings could look to move the wide receiver. On Monday, Frazier downplayed those chances.
"I don't see any reason why Percy wouldn't be back with us," Frazier said, according to The Star Tribune. "He should be."
Brooks: Divisional-round preview
Bucky Brooks examines the matchups and lays out
a path to championship weekend for each surviving playoff team. More ...
The Vikings are in a difficult spot with Harvin. An offense that pairs Harvin with Adrian Peterson can be scary with the proper accompaniment. But Harvin's habitual bouts of petulance also could poison a locker room and undermine the head coach.
Given Harvin's MVP-level production when he was healthy this season, the Vikings probably would score a large bounty if they were to trade him. But Harvin is a 24-year-old star. Cutting ties with him now could lead to serious regrets down the road.