LeSean McCoy to start; Michael Vick No. 3 QB for Eagles

At the start of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles pointed to Michael Vick and LeSean McCoy as two players who would lead the team's offense to somewhere special.
With two weeks to go in a muddled and disappointing campaign, the quarterback and running back -- coming off long, nagging concussions -- can no longer save this team.
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that Vick has been relegated to the No. 3 quarterback position behind rookie Nick Foles and journeyman Trent Edwards, and might not even dress for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.
McCoy will start and split carries with Bryce Brown in a backfield that ranks 12th in the league in rushing. Brown has been a mixed big, intertwining electrifying runs with drive-killing fumbles. Coach Andy Reid told reporters he decided to start McCoy after the veteran asked for another chance to play before the season winds down.
Whether Reid is here in 2013 -- a shaky proposition -- McCoy will return as a valuable and core member of this offense. Vick is almost certainly gone. He's an expensive, injury-prone, 32-year-old passer who hasn't enjoyed a signature game in far too long. He'll find work next season, but it won't be in Philadelphia. There's no reason for Vick to dress for this game or any other as a member of the Eagles.