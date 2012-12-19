LeSean McCoy to start; Michael Vick No. 3 QB for Eagles

Whether Reid is here in 2013 -- a shaky proposition -- McCoy will return as a valuable and core member of this offense. Vick is almost certainly gone. He's an expensive, injury-prone, 32-year-old passer who hasn't enjoyed a signature game in far too long. He'll find work next season, but it won't be in Philadelphia. There's no reason for Vick to dress for this game or any other as a member of the Eagles.