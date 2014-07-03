Around the League

Presented By

LeSean McCoy: This is year Nick Foles 'blows it away'

Published: Jul 03, 2014 at 03:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Tape-watchers are all over the map on Nick Foles.

When Around The League's Chris Wesseling ranked the quarterbacks this week, he placed the Philadelphia Eagles starter in his "borderline franchise" category, noting that Foles' "numbers are more impressive than his game tape."

ESPN.com's Mike Sando released a QB list of his own, a docket channeled from talks with 26 league insiders who collectively placed Foles in the second (best) of five tiers.

Those personnel men were divided, with one general manager calling the third-year passer "a four (tier) who played like a two" during last year's breakout campaign. A second GM "boldly placed Foles in the first tier based on what he saw last season."

Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has heard the wide-ranging perceptions of his signal-caller and fully expects Foles to put the debate to rest in 2014.

"Nick, he wants to play, he wants to get better. He's playing lights out even in camp, but he still wants to be at a higher level," McCoy said Wednesday night, via CSN Philly. "He's at that peak where people know him like, 'Man, this Foles, is he that good?' Because you see the stats, you see the numbers. I think this is the year he blows 'em out like, 'Yeah, I'm Nick Foles. I'm Philadelphia's quarterback. I'm the guy.' And this is the year he blows it away."

Foles was a statistical revelation in 10 starts last season, taking over for Michael Vick to rip off an outrageous 27:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and lead the league with a passer rating of 119.2.

As part of an Eagles offense that piled up a whopping 80 plays of 20-plus yards -- 14 more than Peyton Manning's Broncos -- Foles topped his peers with 9.1 yards per attempt. Still, the challenge with Foles is piecing together how much of that production is attributable to his difference-making versus a Chip Kelly-led scheme that saw players shatter career bests at every skill position on the field.

"Foles could be like a Kerry Collins or Jake Delhomme, a three (tier) who plays like a two or four," one talent evaluator told Sando.

McCoy believes these summertime questions will fade away for good -- in his quarterback's favor -- come Christmas.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" ranked the top quarterbacks in the NFL today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW