LeSean McCoy signs five-year extension with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that running back LeSean McCoyhas signed a five-year contract extension, locking the Pro Bowl player up through the 2017 season.
McCoy, who had one year remaining on his four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract, had been scheduled to earn $615,000 in base salary in 2012. A club source told NFL Network's Albert Breer that McCoy's new extension is worth a maximum of $45 million and includes $20.765 million in guarantees.
"I'm just so happy and so excited," McCoy said at a Thursday press conference announcing the deal.
McCoy, who said he first started thinking about an extension after the 2011 season, credited his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, while acknowledging that he and Rosenhaus have "a crazy relationship."
Shortly after news of the deal was announced, McCoy took to Twitter to express his feelings.