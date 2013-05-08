LeSean McCoy: Philadelphia Eagles still love Andy Reid

The Philadelphia Eagles as an organization decided it was time for a change after 14 years, but Andy Reid still has a prominent place in the hearts of his former players.
Asked how the Kansas City Chiefs' new coach will be treated in his return to Philadelphia for the Week 3 matchup with the Eagles, McCoy said the players will "definitely be happy and excited" to see Reid.
"He means a lot to me and a lot of other players," McCoy said. "We'll give each other a big hug, and then once the game starts, I know how coach Reid is. He's so focused. All in all, we always know it's always love and mutual respect between each other, but we have a job to do.
Other highlights from McCoy's "NFL Total Access" interview:
>> McCoy explained that Chip Kelly's offense will have "tons of different sets with different backs," necessitating a deeper backfield. "You run so much. So many different fast-paced movements from motioning out, from running routes," McCoy said. "It's so open, trying to get guys in the open field. It's a great offense. ... (But) you need some other backs to be productive because it's so much running."
Schein: The good kind of divorce
>> McCoy is "pretty much comfortable" with either Michael Vick or Nick Foles as the starting quarterback. Both have looked good so far in Kelly's offense.
>> McCoy insists Vick jumped early in their 40-yard dash competition last week. McCoy is willing to concede, however, due to Vick's age and the positive publicity the quarterback has received.