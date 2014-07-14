LeSean McCoy: Nick Foles jumped to 'being a star'

The praise emanating from Philadelphia surrounding quarterback Nick Foles has yet to dissipate this offseason.
Over the weekend at his charity basketball game, Eagles running back LeSean McCoydoubled down on his faith in Foles.
"Nick Foles has really taken a jump, to really being a star," McCoy said, per CSN Philly. "He showed us a glimpse of him being a great player with his stats, and being in a tough situation he had to take over, but he's really turned it on, I think it's more confidence: 'No matter if I throw 20 interceptions, I'm the starting quarterback.' And that plays a big role, because you can play confident. You can be real confident and make plays. Not scared to use his talent to make an extra play."
Foles has been a lightning rod for debate this offseason. Analysts range from big-time optimism for the quarterback's future to the insistence that he's a product of luck and coach Chip Kelly.
"Just being confident," McCoy said of what's different with Foles in Year 2. "There's not a throw that he won't take. Last year, he had a great percentage as far as completions, no interceptions, that type of thing. And now he's not thinking that. He's smart with the ball, there's plays that he knows he can make that he takes."
As defensive coordinators in the NFC East and around the league pick apart Kelly's system, Foles will need all those smarts his teammates boast about to overcome the better prepared defenses and tighter windows he'll face in 2014.
