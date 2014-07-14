LeSean McCoy: Nick Foles jumped to 'being a star'

"Nick Foles has really taken a jump, to really being a star," McCoy said, per CSN Philly. "He showed us a glimpse of him being a great player with his stats, and being in a tough situation he had to take over, but he's really turned it on, I think it's more confidence: 'No matter if I throw 20 interceptions, I'm the starting quarterback.' And that plays a big role, because you can play confident. You can be real confident and make plays. Not scared to use his talent to make an extra play."