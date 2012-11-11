LeSean McCoy misused by Eagles, Tomlinson says

The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 this season when LeSean McCoy carries the ball 20 times or more. Those Eagles are 0-5 when he runs the ball 19 times or fewer.
That can only mean one thing, according to NFL Network analyst LaDainian Tomlinson.
"I think Andy Reid doesn't know how to use LeSean McCoy," Tomlinson said on "GameDay Morning." "Doesn't know how to use him as much as he should.
"Clearly, you look at the numbers, it tells you they should be running the football more, but they're not. That tells me the coach, the play-caller, does not know how to use this guy."
That's not a ringing endorsement for coach Reid since he's considered a top offensive mind and has coached McCoy his entire four-year career. McCoy surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last two years, including 1,309 and 17 touchdowns in 2011.
Reid does have some idea of what to do with McCoy.
Nothing has gone smoothly in Philadelphia this season, and the use of McCoy is just one of the issues. He's still on pace for a 1,200-yard season and does have the ninth-most attempts in the NFL. The offense, though, is No. 30 in scoring, and Michael Vick has nine interceptions and 10 fumbles. The offensive line has been one of the league's worst.
McCoy has averaged 18.25 carries per game and 3.75 receptions. He's on pace for 60 catches, which would be the second-most of his career. Reid uses short passes to McCoy as an extension of the run game.
Tomlinson, a former running back, is always going to lobby for more rushes, but the Eagles' offensive problems go well beyond that.