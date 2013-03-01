LeSean McCoy: Michael Vick 'ready to roll' as Eagles' QB

Following Friday's apparent addition of the Arena Football League's G.J. Kinne, the Philadelphia Eagles now have a packed house of five quarterbacks ready to compete for the starting job.
Tailback LeSean McCoy doesn't know if new Eagles coach Chip Kelly has an early favorite in mind, but he did tell The Star-Ledger that Michael Vick is the best bet to be under center in Week 1.
"People forget -- this is Michael Vick," McCoy said. "He's got a lot to prove this year, but he's ready to roll. He knows people are questioning if he can get it done, and he's gonna prove this year he can."
Taking into account contract, talent and style of play, Vick should have the edge over primary competitor Nick Foles. Kinne, Dennis Dixon and Trent Edwards likely are vying for the No. 3 spot.
McCoy said he's met with Kelly and is excited to see how the Eagles' team speed fits the up-tempo offense.
"He's meant to coach our team. He has the players he's looking for -- speed guys with tons of talent," McCoy said. "It's just a matter of unleashing it. He can win with this roster."
Asked if Vick's game will translate successfully to Kelly's scheme, McCoy responded unequivocally, "Oh my God yes."