LeSean McCoy, Michael Vick out for Philadelphia Eagles

Published: Dec 07, 2012 at 05:58 AM
Another Philadelphia Eagles practice, and no sign of LeSean McCoy.

The running back continues to battle symptoms from the concussion he suffered in Week 11, and he will not suit up Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles announced.

Geoff Mosher of Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia reported McCoy has yet to pass through Phase 4 of the NFL's post-concussion testing. The same goes for quarterback Michael Vick, who also won't play.

Both players underwent evaluations Friday. Mosher reported McCoy is close to passing his ImPACT test but continues to struggle with symptoms at night.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Mike Patterson is in the hospital with viral pneumonia and has been ruled out for Sunday. The Eagles confirmed Patterson's illness isn't related to the brain surgery he underwent a year ago.

Vick hasn't taken the field since suffering a head injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. He essentially has been shut down for the season in favor of rookie Nick Foles. The three-win Eagles would love to have Shady back in the fold, but there's no reason to rush him. The season already is all but lost.

UPDATE: Eagles athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said Friday, via The Associated Press, that McCoy was sent to concussion experts at the University of Pittsburgh for examination. According to Burkholder, the experts didn't find alarming, but he did change McCoy's rehab as a result.

