LeSean McCoy: Michael Vick better than Geno Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles running back declared Monday that his former teammate, Michael Vick, would win the Jets' starting job over Geno Smith.
"He's going to be the Jets' starting QB," McCoy told the New York Post of Vick. "He's way better than Geno Smith. Way better. That's no contest."
The Jets signed Vick to bring in competition for the embattled second-year signal-caller and a legitimate veteran presence to the quarterback room. However, if -- as McCoy predicts -- Vick wins the starting job, injuries will continue to be a concern for the 33-year-old QB.
According to the running back, if Vick hadn't gotten hurt he would still be the starter in Philly instead of Nick Foles. As Don Meredith was once quoted as saying: "If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we'd all have a Merry Christmas."