LeSean McCoy insists Andy Reid a good coach for Eagles

As Andy Reid's fall from Philly grace likely nears its conclusion, Eagles running back LeSean McCoy is sticking up for the only coach he's had as a professional.
"If you sat here and tried to name five to eight coaches that's better than coach Reid, I would like to hear it," McCoy said, via the Philadelphia Daily News. "Coach Reid's a good coach. He gets blamed for everything. Sometimes you break down the film, break down the plays, and the mistakes, how do you fault the coach for that?"
"I guess people have their own opinions, their minds are made up," McCoy said. "The thing about the team is, we know how good a coach he really is. Whatever happens happens, but I'm behind Coach Reid 110 percent.
"It's the players he's brought here together to play, they weren't a good enough group. ... I don't think he should get blamed for the turnovers they caused of blown (coverages)."
But Reid will be blamed. Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie called the team's 8-8 record in 2011 unacceptable. That was before the roof fell in with the current four-win campaign.
This is a situation where something has to change. I don't think anyone believes Reid is just an awful coach who doesn't have a clue. But every coach gets fired at some point. Jon Gruden was fired, and now people talk about him like he's the second coming of Vince Lombardi.
Reid has to go for the team not living up to expectations, despite past successes. The Eagles haven't won a playoff game since 2008. That Super Bowl appearance was eight years ago. Things run their course ...
Blame Reid or not, but the end is near.