LeSean McCoy hopes Tony Romo plays for Cowboys

Count LeSean McCoy as a man who didn't believe the news that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo could miss Sunday night's NFC East title showdown.
"I don't believe that. Are you for sure?" Eagles running back LeSean McCoy asked WIP-FM radio on Monday when told of Romo's back injury, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.
"I would love to have Romo out there. You want your best. You want everybody (for the title)," McCoy said. "You wait this long and put everything into it? The hard training in the offseason, get the new coach . . . We're finally here at the last game . . . You put all your chips on the table . . . We're all in."
There is a slight chance McCoy could get his wish. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones left the door open saying Monday that Romo "might be cleared to play" even with his herniated disk.
More likely we'll get to see Kyle Orton face the Eagles with the playoffs on the line. And while McCoy might say he wants to see Romo, the defensive coaching staff probably is perfectly content challenging Orton.