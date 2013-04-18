LeSean McCoy: Eagles practice 'a freakin' track meet'

Chip Kelly had no interest in gradual transition during the first three days of voluntary workouts with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kelly's coaching style is predicated on speed -- both in games and practice. If you're a player who likes to use team activities to work yourself into shape, this is not the place for you.
"We're running so much -- it's like a freakin' track meet, like a relay. We need some extra guys," running back LeSean McCoy said Thursday, according to the Philadelphia Daily News.
"I've never played in an offense where the tempo was so high," McCoy went on. "There's so many plays, so fast ... as soon as you're done, you've got to be ready for the next play."
McCoy was referring to teammates Bryce Brown and Chris Polk, and how there will be plenty of work for the three running backs. McCoy believes the Eagles "will be in the best shape in the league."
"This offense, we're shifting, moving. As soon as you get tackled, there's no celebrations after the play, it's strictly let's get the next play and let's go," he said. "I want to say by the second or third quarter, teams will be tired, as you've seen (with) Oregon. That's how they really won a lot of their games ... as a defense, you don't get a chance to really adjust, because you're moving so much."
There's no denying something different is going on in Philadelphia. The players might be exhausted, but they appear to be buying in.