LeSean McCoy: Eagles cut DeSean Jackson 'for a reason'

DeSean Jackson was surprised to learn he was being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles, and a conversation with Chip Kelly did little to clear up why the team was parting ways with its best receiver.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More ...
"I heard the rumors, but I was surprised for sure," running back LeSean McCoy said, according to FOXSports.com. "I mean, he's probably one of our biggest playmakers that we had. He can make plays at any given time. He can control the game. He's probably the biggest deep threat in the NFL.
"To lose a guy like that is definitely tough. He'll definitely be missed. Obviously every move is made for a reason."
A CBS Philly report cited sources inside the Eagles' building saying that Jackson was a temperamental nuisance who clashed with Kelly's team-first aesthetic. McCoy is putting his faith in the Eagles' front-office officials.
"The guys upstairs made the decision for a reason," he said. "When you do things like that, you have backup plans in your mind. You don't let one of the top wide receivers go and then not have anything to back it up. I'm sure coach (Chip) Kelly and (general manager) Howie (Roseman), they'll be able to take care of it."
The Eagles undoubtedly have a plan. The question is whether they'll be able to come close to filling Jackson's substantial void in production. It's a tall challenge.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast", the guys welcome Browns star Joe Haden to the studio and talk about the uncertain future of Chris Johnson.