LeSean McCoy: Bryce Brown will start for Buffalo Bills

Bryce Brown spent most of last season trying to stave off Chris Polk for the primary backup job behind LeSean McCoy in Philadelphia.
Now that Brown has been traded to Buffalo, McCoy believes his enigmatic former sidekick will supplant veteran Fred Jackson and electric playmaker C.J. Spiller atop the Bills depth chart:
Much like Frank Gorein San Francisco, Jackson has become accustomed to knocking off more ballyhooed competitors in his backfield. He's the reason Marshawn Lynch is in Seattle after all.
Brown is an intriguing flier for general manager Doug Whaley.
When McCoy was nursing a concussion late in the 2012 season, Brown showed a rare blend of power and speed en route to 347 rushing yards in his first two NFL starts. That production was the most by an Eagles running back in back-to-back games since Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren more than 60 seasons ago.
Although Brown has obvious talent, he has been beset by ball security woes and a tendency to break too many runs to the outside since that two-game span of rookie success.
As a bit of a reclamation project coming off a lost season, Brown is an ideal third-stringer behind a Jackson-Spiller tandem that has the talent to be the NFL's most productive -- as long as both backs stay healthy.