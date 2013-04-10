Around the League

Presented By

Les Snead: 'The RG3 trade' essential for St. Louis Rams

Published: Apr 10, 2013 at 11:08 AM

You can't say Les Snead doesn't have the St. Louis Rams headed in the right direction.

The Rams went from 2-14 to 7-8-1 in the general manager's first season, including 4-1-1 in the suddenly fierce NFC West division.

The Rams enter the 2013 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, a product of their decision to trade the No. 2 overall selection to the Washington Redskins a year ago. The Redskins selected quarterback Robert Griffin III with that pick.

Snead has earned positive reviews for the job he's done so far, but his legacy with the Rams ultimately might hinge on "the RG3 trade."

"When we made the trade last year and we got a second-rounder last year, the extra first-rounder this year and the extra first-rounder next year, that trade was a big rock for this organization," Snead said Wednesday on "The Rich Eisen Podcast." "And that rock is very important to the future of the organization."

Snead laughed to himself as he listed the embarrassment of riches the Redskins sent his way. If Sam Bradford matures into a franchise-type quarterback (remember, he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2010), the trade might set the Rams up for a decade.

2013 NFL Draft: Team needs

draft-130408-il.jpg

Our analysts examine each team's game plan entering the NFL draft, identifying biggest needs, potential fits and more. More ...

It might put them in position to compete in a division that houses two conference juggernauts in the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

"As I got the job, I can't tell you how many texts I got: 'At least you're in an easy division,'" Snead recalled. "I think that one quickly turned.

"We definitely have some formidable foes in our division, but we're definitely not scared to show up and take them on in a football game."

To hear Les Snead's full interview subscribe to the podcast.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE