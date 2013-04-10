Les Snead: 'The RG3 trade' essential for St. Louis Rams

The Rams went from 2-14 to 7-8-1 in the general manager's first season, including 4-1-1 in the suddenly fierce NFC West division.
The Rams enter the 2013 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, a product of their decision to trade the No. 2 overall selection to the Washington Redskins a year ago. The Redskins selected quarterback Robert Griffin III with that pick.
"When we made the trade last year and we got a second-rounder last year, the extra first-rounder this year and the extra first-rounder next year, that trade was a big rock for this organization," Snead said Wednesday on "The Rich Eisen Podcast." "And that rock is very important to the future of the organization."
Snead laughed to himself as he listed the embarrassment of riches the Redskins sent his way. If Sam Bradford matures into a franchise-type quarterback (remember, he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2010), the trade might set the Rams up for a decade.
It might put them in position to compete in a division that houses two conference juggernauts in the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
"As I got the job, I can't tell you how many texts I got: 'At least you're in an easy division,'" Snead recalled. "I think that one quickly turned.
"We definitely have some formidable foes in our division, but we're definitely not scared to show up and take them on in a football game."