Leonard Hankerson shines for Redskins, report says

If everything goes as planned, Robert Griffin III will be throwing the ball in a Washington Redskins uniform for the next decade-plus. His cast of receivers, however, still is being sorted out.
Pierre Garcon and Santana Moss are penciled into the top slots, but the competition behind them presents an opportunity for the likes of Josh Morgan, Anthony Armstrong, Brandon Banks and Leonard Hankerson.
The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Hankerson has "made a strong bid" for a prominent role in the offense with a productive training camp. While Morgan has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, Hankerson has been the most consistent of the bunch, according to the newspaper.
"It always can be a whole lot better," Hankerson told The Post on Monday. "But I feel like I'm right there. I feel like I'm getting better. I feel like I'm doing what the coaches ask me. And I feel like I'm taking a step each and every day, and that's what it's all about."
We listed Hankerson among our potential breakout players for 2012 after he played well in a pair of starts as a rookie last season before being lost to injury. He's a nice fit in the slot and gives RG3 a young wideout to pair with. A franchise quarterback in the house could get Hankerson's young career on track in a hurry.