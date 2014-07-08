Leonard Hankerson's Redskins future up in the air

In the aftermath of the 2011 NFL Draft, Leonard Hankerson claimed he was better than every wide receiver selected before him -- including A.J. Green and Julio Jones.
Coming off reconstructive knee surgery, Hankerson had yet to receive medical clearance by the end of offseason practices in late June. He's a candidate to open training camp on the physically unable to perform list, per The Washington Post.
Having displaced Josh Morgan as the starter opposite Pierre Garcon early last season, Hankerson was on pace for career-highs across the board when he tore his ACL and LCL in November.
Now that the Redskins have added DeSean Jackson, Andre Roberts and impressive rookie Ryan Grant, Hankerson will be no higher than fourth or fifth on the depth chart if he recaptures pre-injury form. More likely, he will open the season on the PUP list while the organization tries to figure out his role in Jay Gruden's offense.
Hankerson will never come close to matching the careers of Green and Jones, two of the NFL's premier wideouts. At this point, it's fair to question whether he will ever start another game in the NFL.