Leon Washington reportedly will be cut by Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks wasted no time in shopping kick-return specialistLeon Washington around the league after agreeing to a trade for Percy Harvin on Monday.
Finding no takers for Washington's $1.5 million salary and $1 million roster bonus, the team now is planning to release the 30-year-old, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. The move will save a much-needed $2.125 in salary cap space to help squeeze in Harvin's new contract.
Washington confirmed his departure Tuesday, tweeting, "Seattle It's Been Awesome A Ride, Got Nothing Bad 2 Say About The Gr8 NW #12thMan StandUp!!! Like always... #LetsGetIt"
The Seahawks gave up on Washington as a viable change-of-pace back before they drafted Robert Turbin last season, but his special teams prowess should ensure a roster spot on another team in 2013. One of the most productive return specialists it the NFL over the past half-decade, Washington finished second in the league with a kickoff-return average of 29 yards last season.