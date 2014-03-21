LeGarrette Blount will reportedly meet with Steelers

More than a week into free agency, the running back market is beginning to warm up.
Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that LeGarrette Blount is scheduled to visit the Steelers on Sunday night. (Update: The National Football Post reported Saturday that Blount's meeting with the Steelers was rescheduled for Friday, after this weekend's NFL Annual Meeting, so that Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin can attend.)
It comes days after Pittsburgh hosted former Jacksonville Jaguars runner Maurice Jones-Drew, a meeting that failed to net a contract. It's clear that Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is intent on adding veteran help to a backfield led by the ascendant Le'Veon Bell, who cemented himself as the team's lead back during his 860-yard, eight-touchdown rookie campaign.
The cupboard is bare behind Bell save for the unproven cast of Alvester Alexander, Miguel Maysonet and Tauren Poole.
Up until now, we pegged Blount as a likely candidate to return to the New England Patriots, who made the most of his one-dimensional skill set in a power-heavy ground attack. Blount blew up at the end of last season, lashing the Buffalo Bills for 189 yards in the regular-season finale before racking up 166 yards and four scores against the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional playoffs.
Blount's market has been still-of-the-night quiet, but we've reached a point in free agency where teams finally are beginning to poke around at available backs.
