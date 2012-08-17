LeGarrette Blount says groin injury is 'not serious'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeGarrette Blount started the second preseason game over first-round draft pick Doug Martin in what has been one of the most closely-watched position battles of training camp.
An injury potentially could decide the winner.
Blount left Friday night's game with a groin injury. He stayed on the ground for a while and limped off the field gingerly, not putting much pressure on his leg. Trainers examined him on the sideline before taking Blount off the field.
Martin looked terrific splitting first-team snaps with Blount against the Tennessee Titans. He made defenders miss and picked the right holes in short yardage. If Blount's injury is serious, Martin is going to get a lot of work in the coming weeks.
UPDATE: Blount told the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday the injury is related to his groin, and that it is not serious.
"I just took a hit on the side. It just tweaked my groin a little bit. It's not a serious injury," Blount said. "I'll be back soon. I'll be good."