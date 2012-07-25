LeGarrette Blount, Doug Martin vie for Bucs RB spot

• Blount needs to prove he can be a consistent professional. Under Raheem Morris, he reportedly needed a team-issued car service to get to Bucs facilities on time and was known to catch up on sleep in team meetings. That simply won't fly under Greg Schiano. On the plus side, Schiano believes Blount's issues were "blown out of proportion a little bit" and said the running back's work ethic has been "great" since he took over as coach.