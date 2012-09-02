 Skip to main content
LeGarrette Blount as Buccaneers' running back closer?

Published: Sep 02, 2012 at 02:25 AM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeGarrette Blountlost his starting job to first-round draft pick Doug Martin during the preseason, but will have a role in the offense.

Rapoport: Forward thinking

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

Soon, teams will start chasing a spot in Super Bowl XLVII. Ian Rapoport reveals XLVII things he can't wait to see in 2012. **More ...**

What that will be is yet to be determined, but Blount wouldn't being the team's Mariano Rivera, using his 6-foot, 241 pound frame to grind down opponent to eat up yards and game clock while closing out games in the fourth quarter.

"Yeah, that would be fun," Blount said according to Roy Cummings of The Tampa Tribune. "And it's definitely possible. Anything's possible. But I really don't know what my role is yet. It really hasn't been defined."

A check of Blount's splits reveal that he's been slightly better in the second half of games during his first two seasons in the league. Of his 385 carries for 1,988 yards, he's carried the ball 205 times for 1,110 yards in the third and fourth quarters.

Blount would also like to remind people that his 1,000-yard season as a rookie came while as a backup and that he hasn't stopped competing for the starting job.

"That's why I know everything will work out," Blount added. "I mean, I'd much rather play throughout the game, but who wouldn't? So I'm fine with my role. It'll all play itself out and I just have to remember that nothing is set in stone."

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter _@brianmcintyre_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

