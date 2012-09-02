LeGarrette Blount as Buccaneers' running back closer?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeGarrette Blountlost his starting job to first-round draft pick Doug Martin during the preseason, but will have a role in the offense.
What that will be is yet to be determined, but Blount wouldn't being the team's Mariano Rivera, using his 6-foot, 241 pound frame to grind down opponent to eat up yards and game clock while closing out games in the fourth quarter.
"Yeah, that would be fun," Blount said according to Roy Cummings of The Tampa Tribune. "And it's definitely possible. Anything's possible. But I really don't know what my role is yet. It really hasn't been defined."
A check of Blount's splits reveal that he's been slightly better in the second half of games during his first two seasons in the league. Of his 385 carries for 1,988 yards, he's carried the ball 205 times for 1,110 yards in the third and fourth quarters.
Blount would also like to remind people that his 1,000-yard season as a rookie came while as a backup and that he hasn't stopped competing for the starting job.
"That's why I know everything will work out," Blount added. "I mean, I'd much rather play throughout the game, but who wouldn't? So I'm fine with my role. It'll all play itself out and I just have to remember that nothing is set in stone."