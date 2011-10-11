Leg injuries could sideline Buccaneers' McCoy, Blount

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers endured their worst loss in franchise history Sunday -- a 48-3 thrashing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers -- and now Raheem Morris' reeling squad might have to face the division-leading New Orleans Saints without two of its top players.
Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and running back LeGarrette Blount's statuses are in doubt for Week 6's tilt after the two sustained leg injuries during Sunday's loss.
McCoy is week to week with a left ankle injury, the St. Petersburg Times reported, while Blount is day to day with a left knee injury.
"Right now, I'm not real motivated to say (McCoy's) going to definitely play this week," Morris said Monday, via the Times. "But I'm not ready to count him out, either.
"I don't want to rule (Blount) out, but I'm not looking at him. It is what it is. Next man up. I'd like to get more detailed information on him. I'll call him day to day."
McCoy went down during the first half when his left ankle bent backward while trying to tackle running back Frank Gore. Blount was injured during the second half after getting tackled at the knees by 49ers safety Dashon Goldson. Neither McCoy nor Blount returned to the game.
If Blount is unable to play Sunday, expect running back Earnest Graham to get the majority of the carries with Kregg Lumpkin and Allen Bradford sharing the rest.