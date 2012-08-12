Lee Evans released by Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran WR Lee Evans on Sunday, the team announce via its official web site.
Evans last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 and became infamous for a dropped pass in the end zone during the final seconds of the Ravens' AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots that denied them a Super Bowl XLVI berth.
The [Jaguars signed Evans to a one-year contract on April 15, but with the addition of players like the newly inked Justin Blackmon, the veteran might have become dispensable.