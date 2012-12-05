LeBron James: Robert Griffin III 'a great one' for 'Skins

LeBron James is a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, but that hasn't clouded his opinion of Robert Griffin III.
The Washington Redskins' rookie quarterback was courtside Tuesday night to see the struggling Wizards stun James and the visiting Miami Heat 105-101. One night earlier, it was James who watched Griffin upset the New York Giants in grand fashion on "Monday Night Football."
"He's an unbelievable talent, and he's a great quarterback," James told USA Today. "He doesn't play like a rookie at all. They've got a great one."