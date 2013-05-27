LeBron James: Can NBA star play quarterback in the NFL?

"Nobody could cover him at receiver; he was like a Harold Carmichael type. But I wouldn't have counted him out at quarterback (in the NFL) if he had put his mind to it," Brophy said, "He had a strong arm and was pretty accurate (on the freshman team), although sometimes he would overthrow guys because he was so strong. We couldn't afford to play him at quarterback on the varsity, because at that time he was becoming such a good basketball player."