Leah Still, daughter of Bengals DT, walks runway

Leah, who's battling pediatric cancer and daughter of Bengals defensive lineman Devon Still, once again stole the show -- this time at the Nike Levi's Kids Fashion in New York City on Thursday.
She confidently walked down the runway with her hand on her hip while Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off" boomed in the background. Leah, like a natural, slightly turned her head to the right and then to left to acknowledge both sides of the crowd.
Her father captured Leah's moment in an Instagram video post.
The daughter-father duo had matching clothing -- sporting stylish boots and puffy vests.
Leah was all smiles despite being five days removed from an eight-day stint at the hospital for cancer treatments.
"She's doing good," Devon told Matt Lauer on Friday in an appearance alongside Leah on TODAY. "She just finished up her first round of her new treatment this past Saturday. She's going to start back up again this Friday. It went pretty well, so hopefully this takes out a lot of the disease that's left in her body."
The Bengals donated $1.3 million to Cincinnati's Children's Hospital in Leah's name and handed the check to the younger Still in front of a packed house at Paul Brown Stadium. The crowd roared and many fans held "Leah Strong" signs.
Leah was a bit shy on that November night, but on Thursday she beamed with swagger and joy.