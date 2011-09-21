League spokesman: Sproles' TD should have been reviewed

"I sat there and looked at that like everybody else like, 'What the heck happened here?'" Pereira told ESPN 1000 on Tuesday. "Now you look at that and really -- even after the game -- I thought there has to be more than this, than just the replay assistant saying that he confirmed that Sproles wasn't out of bounds. As it turns out I'm not sure if it was a technology breakdown or just a communications breakdown. ... The replay official upstairs tried to page to the referee (on the field) to say that he needed to review it."