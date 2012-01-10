Around the League

Presented By

League says Broncos lined up legally on OT play vs. Steelers

Published: Jan 10, 2012 at 05:30 AM

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow dropped to one knee and thanked a higher power after his winning 80-yard touchdown pass in overtime Sunday, but should he have saved some gratitude for the officiating crew?

That was the question posed by Bay Area News Group, which pulled a screen grab from the CBS game telecast that appears to show just six players on the line of scrimmage immediately before Tebow's final throw to Demaryius Thomas against the Steelers.

Anatomy of a Play

NFL Films explains how Demaryius Thomas and Tim Tebow connected for the dramatic winning TD in one of the greatest moments in playoff history. More ...

There are seven players in the direct vicinity of the line of scrimmage -- the minimum allowed by rule -- but tight end Dante Rosario appears to be beyond the 1-yard limit designated by the NFL rulebook. If that was the case, the Broncos would have -- technically speaking -- been in an illegal formation.

However, before grieving Steelers fans get too wound up, be advised that the NFL said the Broncos played within the rules on the play in question.

"There is nothing to this," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL.com and NFL Network on Tuesday. "This is a legal formation. This should not have been flagged."

Mike Pereira, the NFL's former vice president of officiating and current "rules expert" for Fox, agreed no flag should have been thrown.

"Watch on any Sunday. This is a good formation compared to many," Pereira told Bay Area News Group. "They are not technical with this."

With this knowledge in hand, Steelers fans can officially can go back to blaming poor Ike Taylor.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW