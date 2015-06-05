League confirms roster of game officials for 2015 season

The NFL roster of game officials for the 2015 season will include one new referee and 10 first-year NFL officials among the group of 122, the league announced Friday.
Veteran NFL official John Hussey has been promoted to referee to replace Bill Leavy, who will join the NFL officiating staff as a supervisor. Hussey has spent the past 13 seasons as a line judge and has officiated in nine playoff games, including Super Bowl XLV.
"John Hussey has proven to be an outstanding official and we expect that to continue as he moves to the referee position," said NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino.
Along with Leavy, who joins the league office after finishing his 20th NFL season in 2014, several other former on-field officials are transitioning into new roles. Darrell Jenkins and Tom Stabile will work as officiating trainers for umpires and head linesmen, respectively, while Darryll Lewis will serve as an instant replay official.
The 10 first-year NFL officials -- nine of whom were confirmed as members of the league's 2015 roster of officials on April 8, and one, side judge Jonah Monroe, who has since been added -- have been assigned to crews and will be on the field at OTA sessions this month.