Le'Veon Bell working with Pittsburgh Steelers' starters

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to return to their running roots this season. Rookie Le'Veon Bell is the best candidate to lead the way.
Training camp has just started, and Bell's work with the first team is on the way up. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted that Bell had the majority of snaps with the first team in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, and he ran with the starters more than any other back in pass-protection drills.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told the Post-Gazette not to read too much into Bell's increased work, "but I'm sure you guys will run with it, so go ahead."
Actions speak louder than words, even from one of our favorite coaches to listen to. The Steelers drafted Bell high to be an every-down back. They aren't wasting any time giving him most of the reps with the first team.
Jonathan Dwyer has lost a lot of weight, and Isaac Redman remains in the mix, but they probably are competing for the right to back up Bell.
(Yep, we ran with it.)