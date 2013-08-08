Le'Veon Bell to get Steelers' first-team snaps vs. Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Le'Veon Bell will see action right away when the New York Giantscome to town Saturday.
Bell has been penciled in for first-team carries, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Thursday, per NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
"How he's run the ball speaks for itself," Tomlin said.
Bell has seen his first-team workload pick up during training camp. He took plenty of snaps with the starters in 11-on-11 drills and saw more first-string action than any other Steelers back in pass-protection drills as early as last month. "He's the real deal," Mark Kaboly of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review wrote Thursday.
Steelers running backs coach Kirby Wilson wants nothing to do with the committee approach that plagued last year's backfield. "You would love to have a back who can play first down through third down," Wilson told Kaboly this week.
Jonathan Dwyer and Isaac Redman remain in the picture, but we're projecting Bell to lead the Steelers in carries by a fair margin this season, barring disaster.