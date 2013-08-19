Le'Veon Bell exits Steelers' loss early with foot injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie running back exited after one series of Monday night's 24-13 preseason loss to the Washington Redskins with a right foot injury. The Steelers announced that Bell would not return to the game.
It's a new injury for Bell, who returned to practice Friday after dealing with knee stiffness that kept him out of the preseason opener.
Bell was handed the ball on Pittsburgh's first four plays from the line of scrimmage Monday, gaining 9 yards. Jonathan Dwyer was in the backfield to start the Steelers' second possession.
Dwyer was the intended receiver on the Ben Roethlisberger swing pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.
It was a tough night for the Steelers' backfield, which also lost running back Baron Batch (stinger) and fullback Will Johnson (rib) to game-ending injuries.