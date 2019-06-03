Le'Veon Bell dons Jets uniform for first time

Le'Veon Bell signed his $52.5 million deal with the Jets nearly two and half months ago. On Monday, he finally gave the public a glimpse of what he'll look like wearing Gotham Green.
Posting to his personal Twitter account with the caption, "We here baby!! Y'all see it! Time to Take Flight!," Bell offered a short video of himself wearing New York's new home uniform for 2019.
This Twitter video from Bell came almost exactly two months after the Jetsdebuted their brand-new uniforms with a slightly altered shade of green along with new green helmets and a new logo. Other New York players, such as Sam Darnold, Quincy Enunwa, Jamal Adams and Leonard Williams, showcased the new uniforms at a team-hosted event in early April, but Bell was not part of those festivities.
Now that Bell has donned New York's in-game uniform for the first time, the next step will be for the running back to wear a Jets practice uniform.
The team begins its mandatory minicamp on June 4. Bell has yet to attend any OTAs or team-hosted workouts, opting instead to participate in his own personal training program in Florida over the past several weeks.