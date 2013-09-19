Le'Veon Bell at full practice for Pittsburgh Steelers

Felix Jones' turn as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting running back might not last longer than Sunday night's game versus the Chicago Bears.
Steelers second-round draft pick Le'Veon Bell graduated to a full practice Thursday after missing the first two games with a Lisfranc sprain.
Bell characterized his participation in Thursday's practice as "a start," per SteelCityInsider.net, and Bell said he doesn't believe he will be ready to play in Week 3.
When Bell does return to game action, he will be adjusting to a new blocking scheme.
Coordinator Todd Haley hasn't called a single zone running play since guard David DeCastro unwittingly dove into center Maurkice Pouncey's legs on an outside zone play in the season opener. This week, though, the coaching staff has shrunk the playbook and emphasized more outside zone running plays, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
"We're going to use that a lot more," right tackle Marcus Gilbert said Wednesday. "We barely used it in first two games. That will really help us out. Teams saw we were a gap, downhill team. Now, we can throw different stuff at them and change it up."
The Steelers hope the philosophy shift will jump-start a lifeless ground attack that has tallied fewer rushing yards thanChiefs quarterback Alex Smith this season.