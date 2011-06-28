LB2K: Both Lewis and Ware are great but in different ways

Simply put, Ware is the best of this era at getting to the passer. In fact, he's already one of the best sack artists of all time. Since entering the league in 2005, Ware has 80 sacks, six more than the next closest player and 25.5 more than the next closest linebacker (Joey Porter). Since the NFL officially started recording sacks in 1982, no player has led the league three times. Ware has done it twice and is still in his prime.