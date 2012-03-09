 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Layers of Favre Twitter mystery slowly peeled away

Published: Mar 09, 2012 at 05:01 AM

The mind labyrinth that is the Brett Favre Twitter saga deserves its own "Unsolved Mysteries" episode at this point.

It all began on March 2, when Favre (@BrettFavre4) joined Twitter with the message, "Hello friends, family, and fans. This is my official account I finally found the time to join twitter."

The world seemed flush with opportunity. But things quickly took a sharp left turn. On Monday, Favre's page saw a surge in activity. There were tweets about "meatball Mondays," Kobe Bryant's greatness and the serenity that comes with mowing the lawn.

"Favre" even had an exchange with Randy Moss, with Moss asking how Favre's daughter was.

On Thursday, ESPN Milwaukee reported that Favre's account was hacked.

"Please accept our sincere apologies regarding the information that we passed along regarding Brett's new Twitter account last Friday, March 2nd," the statement read. "Since Monday, March 5th an unknown party has taken over Brettfavre4 and has been tweeting without authorization."

This led to some obvious questions. Why didn't Favre or a crony simply change the password? What took so long to take control of the situation? And, perhaps most pressing, who hacks another person's account to tweet about mowing the lawn?

The unimaginative hacker eventually grew a conscience.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.