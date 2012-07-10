Lawyer: Adrian Peterson hit multiple times by cops

Attorney Rusty Hardin continued his media blitz Tuesday, calling into NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" to discuss the drama surrounding his client, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.
In the wake of Adrian Peterson's arrest Saturday, the lawyer for the star running back claimed his client is the victim. More ...
One day earlier, Nelson Peterson said his son suffered a black eye when his face hit the ground while he was being detained early Saturday at a Houston nightclub. But Hardin painted a more physical picture of what happened on the night Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with resisting arrest.
"He has the kind of injuries that are suffered sometimes in a scuffle," Hardin told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "He was hit a couple of times in the head, up near his eyes, and (he has) bruises there, on his cheekbone. There was no reason for any officer to be hitting him, which they did."
Hardin again clarified that Peterson wasn't an aggressor at the Bayou Club.
"The initial reports were clearly wrong as to what happened," Hardin said. "He wasn't refusing to leave; he was leaving when he was placed under arrest. He did have some words with a police officer, but not anything that justifies an arrest, and he certainly never did anything physically toward them."
And the public defense goes on.