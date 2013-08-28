 Skip to main content
Lawrence Tynes' wife takes shot at Bucs over MRSA

Published: Aug 28, 2013 at 04:52 AM
We learned last week that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were battling an outbreak of staph infections inside the locker room.

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported that left guard Carl Nicks and kicker Lawrence Tynes were being treated for MRSA infections, a situation Breer was told looked "something like what the Cleveland Browns dealt with" from 2003 to 2008.

Nicks is out for the rest of the preseason and doubtful for Week 1, a source told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Tynes underwent toe surgery last week to scrape out the infection, per ESPN and Fox Sports 1. His roster spot is in danger.

Asked Tuesday about the status of both players, Bucs coach Greg Schiano told reporters: "They are responding well."

"Carl I know more about because he's here," Schiano said. "Carl's healing up. Timeline, I don't know -- I can't put a definite date on that. But he is healing, and he's recovering. And with Lawrence, he's not in town, but everything that can be done is being done to make sure that everybody recovers."

Schiano's rosy assessment didn't sit well with Amanda Tynes, Lawrence's wife:

Amanda authored a follow-up tweet Wednesday, writing, "Thank you so much for all the well wishes. Lawrence finally has the right people in his corner. Right now he needs to rest and get healthy."

With Tynes recuperating at home, the Bucs were quick to find the next guy up. Last week, they signed former Buffalo Bills kicker Rian Lindell to compete with rookie Derek Dimke.

As for Tynes, it's clear he's less than "well" and soon might be out of work.

