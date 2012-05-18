Lawrence Taylor unaware that son was selling ring

On Thursday, we told you the sad story of Lawrence Taylor's Super Bowl ring going up for auction. It turns out Taylor isn't the one selling the ring.
Rap Sheet: Tainted glory
NFL Network contributor and Fox Sports Insider Jay Glazer spoke with Taylor, who was unaware the ring was for sale. Apparently, Taylor's son put the ring up for auction. The Hall of Famer doesn't have a problem with it because he gave the ring to his son and feels he can do whatever he wants with it.
The bidding for the ring, which ends on Saturday night, was $37,892 on Thursday morning. Just one day later, it has skyrocketed to $89,568. A six-figure final pricetag looks inevitable.
While the story is no longer as depressing as it once seemed, it still doesn't feel right that soon a rich sports collector will wind up with the ring.