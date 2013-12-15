Lawrence Taylor: Time for Giants' Tom Coughlin to go

Lawrence Taylor has plenty of respect for Tom Coughlin. That doesn't change his opinion that it's time for the New York Giants coach to go.
"Tom Coughlin has done wonders for the Giants. Personally, I don't know if I could play for him, but the guy is a winner, he is a fighter," the Giants great told the New York Post on Saturday night. "But I think it is time for him to take his talents on the road. He's done all he can do for the Giants. If he wants to coach, I think he needs to take his philosophies to another team.
"After a while, the players just stop listening. I respect the man, but it's time. As much as I like Coughlin and the job he has done, it's time for a shakeup."
Coughlin's place in the franchise firmament is secure. He's presided over two unlikely Super Bowl runs, feats that can earn unending rope for a coach and quarterback.
It helps to explain why Eli Manning has flown under the radar this season despite throwing 20 interceptions that have played a major role in the Giants' disappointing 5-8 record.
Taylor's opinion is shared by many Giants fans and perhaps even some within the organization's walls. But Coughlin's sacred cow status (that, and the one year remaining on his contract) likely will ensure the 66-year-old coach returns for a 11th season in 2014.