Lawrence Taylor's ring bought by ... Charlie Sheen?

We thought the whole Lawrence Taylor Super Bowl ring auction sagawas over. We did not think Charlie Sheen would somehow get involved in the story.
Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer chimed in with this beautiful tweet Thursday:
"Got no idea if this is true but if is it's hilarious. Lawrence Taylor & his agent Mark Lepselter were told last night winning bidder for LT's Super Bowl Ring was none other than Charlie Sheen!!!"
For some reason, we really hope this is true. (If, for nothing else, because of the jokes it will inspire.) Glazer -- ever the good reporter -- contacted Sheen on Twitter for confirmation. He hasn't received a response yet.
Sheen is a noted collector of sports memorabilia. He also once bought the ball that went through Bill Buckner's legs in the 1986 World Series.
We'll update this vital breaking story when more information comes out.