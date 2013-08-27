Around the League

Presented By

Lawrence Okoye placed on 49ers' waived/injured list

Published: Aug 27, 2013 at 09:15 AM

Lawrence Okoye remains a raw athlete trying to make the transition to a bad football player.

That quest hit a speed bump Tuesday. Needing to get down to 75 players, the San Francisco 49ers waived/injured Okoye, the 2012 Olympian from Great Britain who landed an NFL contract with an impressive showing at the NFL Super Regional Combine in Dallas.

Okoye suffered a knee injury during the 49ers' preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Niners coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday that Okoye did not sustain an ACL injury and the injury is not season-ending. The 49ers have the option of bringing him back to the practice squad once he's healthy.

"We'll have his rights when he's healthy and we can sign him back," Harbaugh said.

Okoye remains an NFL long shot, but his measurables make him an intriguing project at defensive end. It's more an issue of patience, and how much patience the 49ers' coaching staff has for the rugby and track star.

In other 49ers news, the team placed defensive tackles Tank Carradine and Quinton Dial, running back Marcus Lattimore, offensive tackle Luke Marquardt and cornerback Eric Wright on the reserve/NFI list. The team also announced that wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Mario Manningham will be placed on the reserve/PUP List.

None of those players will count against the 49ers' active roster, and all seven are eligible to return to action following Week 6 of the regular season. Lattimore's designation tells us the team has at least some hope he can be a contributor this season. Wright could be a nice midseason addition to the secondary.

Cornerback Chris Culliver was moved to injured reserve, officially ending his season. The team also waived/injured defensive tackle Lamar Divens.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW