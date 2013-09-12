Lavonte David fined $7,875 for late hit on Geno Smith

Lavonte David's late, out-of-bounds hit on New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a win Sunday. On Thursday, it cost David a hill of money.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Bucs linebacker has been fined $7,875 for his hit on Smith, according to a source informed of the fine. Rapoport was told David plans to appeal the fine.
In the world of late hits, David's takedown was far less egregious than some of the infractions we've seen, but the league feels differently and took pains to make the Bucs' loss to the Jets more bitter than it already was.