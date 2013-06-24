LaVon Brazill suspended for violating substance policy

The Indianapolis Colts quietly have one of the most promising groups of young pass catchers in the league. One of the group's diamonds in the rough, however, won't be available to start the season.
The Colts announced Monday through an NFL spokesperson that LaVon Brazill has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2013 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. He's eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 30.
Brazill only caught 11 passes as a rookie out of Ohio University, but four of them were for more than 20 yards. (One was a 42-yard grab.) He is a nice deep threat who was fighting for snaps out wide behind Reggie Wayne, T.Y. Hilton and Darrius Heyward-Bey.
It's possible that the Colts knew this suspension was coming when they signed Heyward-Bey, who has a similar skill set to Brazill.
UPDATE: Brazill took to Twitter on Monday to reflect on his suspension.