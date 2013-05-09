Lavelle Hawkins, New England Patriots sign contract

Jim Wyatt of The Tennessean reported Thursday that former Titans receiver Lavelle Hawkins has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots after being released by Tennessee last week.
Hawkins enters a crowded house and isn't guaranteed a roster spot with the Patriots, but he arrives at an opportune time. New England has the forgettable Michael Jenkins penciled in at receiver across from productive-but-brittle Danny Amendola. Behind them, Julian Edelman and Donald Jones will compete for snaps with rookies Aaron Dobson and Josh Boyce.
We expect Dobson to win a starting role before it's all over.
Hawkins -- who made just four starts over five seasons -- saw the writing on the wall after Tennessee picked up Kevin Walter in free agency.
The Titans made Hawkins their fourth-round pick in 2008, but he's caught just 71 passes for 771 yards and a single touchdown since. Hawkins wasn't a standout contributor on special teams last season, either, meaning the time is now for him to make a lasting impression if he hopes to stick in Foxborough.
UPDATE: The New England Patriots officially announced that they have signed Hawkins on Thursday. Terms of the contract were not announced by the team.